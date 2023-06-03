Clayton County Police seeking information about road rage incident

SPECIAL PHOTO

The Clayton County Police Department is searching for suspects in May 31 road rage incident on I-75. The victim was shot while driving a white Chrysler similar to this one pictured.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 6:54 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to I-75 northbound just before the I-285 exit in reference to a person shot.

Police learned that unknown suspects were operating a white vehicle and shot the victim numerous times while driving alongside him on the interstate.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.