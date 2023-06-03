Clayton County Police seeking information about road rage incident

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 6:54 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to I-75 northbound just before the I-285 exit in reference to a person shot.
Police learned that unknown suspects were operating a white vehicle and shot the victim numerous times while driving alongside him on the interstate.
The victim was shot multiple times while driving a white Chrysler.
Clayton County Police detectives are requesting any assistance from the public.
“We are looking for any video footage or eye witnesses that may have captured or seen this incident occurring,” a statement from the Clayton County Police Department read.
If you saw any suspicious persons or vehicles at the time of the shooting, call the Clayton County Police at 770-477-4026 or Crime Stoppers (Atlanta).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.