JONESBORO — A Clayton County police officer shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning after department officials said the suspect pointed his gun at them.
According to Police Chief Kevin Roberts, officers responded to a person armed call on Jenni Circle in Jonesboro at 5:20 a.m.
Police met with neighbors who guided officers to the unidentified male’s location. Community members told police the man had a “long gun” and was shooting it.
Officers, Roberts said, when officers made contact with the armed man he was wearing pajamas and laying on the ground in the prone position.
Verbal commands were given to the suspect to drop his weapon.
Roberts said an officer fired when the male pointed what is believed to be a shotgun at police.
It’s unclear whether the man fired at police before officers shot him. However, the chief noted that several shots were reportedly fired before and after police arrived on the scene.
“The shots are believed to be random,” he said. “No officers were injured and the community is safe.”
The investigation is ongoing. Roberts said the suspect’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.