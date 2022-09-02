FOREST PARK — A man in Forest Park was shot in the leg by a Clayton County police officer Friday morning after attempting to hit the officer with a ratchet strap.
Police were called to a car accident with injures at CW Grant Parkway and Old Dixie Road in Forest Park at 9:47 a.m. Sept. 2. When officers arrived, a witness told them a man involved in the accident left his car, took off his clothes and ran into nearby woods. Police located him at a construction site, stating the unidentified suspect was attempting the break into a car using the metal portion of a ratchet strap.
