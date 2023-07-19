Clayton County Police to hold National Night Out Event

The Clayton County Police Department is holding its annual National Night Out event Aug. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at The District, 1065 Old Morrow Road, Morrow. There will be food, beverages, games, music, and raffles.
For more information, email or call Sgt. Rodney Bryant at community.affairs@claytoncounty.gov or 678-898-7208.
