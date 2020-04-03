Clayton County Police to join sheriff's office in enforcing statewide COVID-19 order

JONESBORO—Clayton County Commission Chair Jeff Turner issued an amendment to the county emergency order, directing the Clayton County Police Department to join the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in enforcing Gov. Kemp's April 1 COVID-19 order in unincorporated Clayton County. However, they are likely to give violators a warning first.
"Unincorporated Clayton County" means any part of the county that is outside of a city's legal limits. If you live in a part of town where Clayton County Police normally respond to calls, as opposed to one of the cities' police departments, that would apply to your area, such as "unincorporated Jonesboro" or "unincorporated Forest Park."
CCPD officers will enforce the shelter-in-place order and are authorized to shut down non-essential businesses or those which do not comply with health requirements.
The order also notes that the Clayton County Emergency Management Agency and existing county emergency plans remain in force.
The county amendment is effective as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 4 and runs through at least 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 13.
The amendment, like the governor's order to sheriffs departments statewide, directs CCPD to "take reasonable steps to provide notice of this Order and the Governor's Orders prior to issuing any citation or making an arrest."
This gives CCPD the authority to enforce business closures for non-essential businesses or those that fail to follow the governor's orders about COVID-19 sanitary practices and safety precautions.
