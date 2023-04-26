Clayton County Public Schools announces valedictorians, salutatorians

Clayton County Public Schools recently announced valedictorians and salutatorians for the class of 2023.
Using a numerical system to determine class ranking, a valedictorian is the member of the graduating class with the highest numerical grade point average and the salutatorian is the member of the graduating class with the second-highest numerical average.
Each student will be recognized during the Clayton County Board of Education meeting on May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 2530 Mount Zion Pkwy., Jonesboro.
The valedictorians and salutatorians for the class of 2023:
Charles R. Drew High School: Fatou Tunkara, valedictorian, and Jeraldi and Thusnay Onpheng, salutatorians.
Elite Scholars Academy: Ava Makenzies Flanigan, valedictorian, and Amy Pham, salutatorian.
Forest Park High School: Eduardo Gopar, valedictorian, and Giang Tran, salutatorian.
Jonesboro High School: Lillian Huynh, valedictorian, and Chukwuagozie Onyinanya, salutatorian.
Lovejoy High School: Antoinette Robinson, valedictorian, and Zamaria Wallace, salutatorian.
Morrow High School: Tina Ngo, valedictorian, and Jenna Nguyen, salutatorian.
Mount Zion High School: Justice Miles Simmons, valedictorian, and Tochi Emmanuel Azubuike and Kevin Tran Ho, salutatorians.
Mundy's Mill High School: Aniyah Patterson, valedictorian, and Sanyla Clark, salutatorian.
North Clayton High School: Danielle Cofield, valedictorian, and Unique Ward, salutatorian.
Riverdale High School: Jenny Adams and Bralon Burgess, valedictorians, and Jessica Nguyen, salutatorian.
M.E. Stillwell School of the Arts: Courtney Johnson, valedictorian, and Barbara Simmons, salutatorian.
Perry Career Academy: Tanasia S. Hulett, valedictorian, and Alvin W. Brown, salutatorian.
