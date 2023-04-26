Clayton County Public Schools has announced that the district has earned a 2023 Best Communities for Music Education designation as issued by the NAMM Foundation.
The Best Communities for Music Education honor is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
This is the second such designation for the district, as the first was awarded in 2022. CCPS is one of 830 school districts across the nation to be recognized.
“We are so proud of the Music Education component of our outstanding Fine Arts program,” Interim School Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith said. “This award confirms that our district provides an inclusive instructional program that effectively prepares our students to be college and career ready.”
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, CCPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
Now in its 24th year, Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) is a signature program of the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Foundation that recognizes and celebrates school districts and schools for their support and commitment to music education.
The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.
