JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools and the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation Inc. have been awarded $50,000 in grant funding from the PNC Foundation to support the COVID-19 CCPS Technology & Internet Needs Project.
“With more local school systems adopting distance-learning technologies, many students, particularly in lower-income households, run the risk of falling behind academically, in part because their families struggle to meet the increased need for tech resources,” said Eddie Meyers, PNC regional president for Georgia. “As long-time advocates for early childhood learning, we see a great opportunity to work with local partners such as the CCPS and CCPSF to support families managing full-time learning at home.”
CCPSF indicated that as many as 5,000 students have been unable to access virtual learning platforms for a number of reasons, one of which was the inability to connect to internet service. Another reason has been the lack of a device capable of connecting to virtual learning platforms, district officials said.
“We are so appreciative to the PNC Foundation for supporting our students with this wonderful grant to the CCPS Foundation,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS superintendent and CEO. “These resources will help ensure that 100 percent of our students are engaged in virtual learning.”
The PNC Foundation grant will be merged with other CCPSF funds to assist the school system with developing and distributing a stock of more than 10,000 hotspot devices, Chromebooks and other laptop devices through the district’s Extended Learning Beyond the Classroom initiative.
“The Office of the Superintendent and the CCPS Foundation extend a special thanks to PNC’s local team for reaching out a hand of partnership in support of our efforts to assist our students and to sustain our commitment to high performance,” Beasley said.
