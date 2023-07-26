Clayton County Public Schools receiving more than 4,000 air purifiers

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is receiving more than 4,000 air purifiers for the 2023-24 school year through a partnership with Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics.
It’s part of a $15.7 million contract between Georgia Southern and the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation in Georgia K-12 schools.
“The health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance and we are excited to be able to provide our students and teachers with an environment conducive to teaching and learning successfully,” Clayton County School Superintendent Anthony W. Smith said.
Clayton County’s share of the air purification units is about $6 million and includes three years of air filter replacements for each unit. All public and private K-12 schools in Georgia were eligible to participate in the project upon successful sign-up with Georgia Southern.
Received units have been placed in their respective locations and more units will be installed as additional shipments are received.
