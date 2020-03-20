JONESBORO – Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley will host his first-ever Superintendent’s Facebook Live Address on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. Stakeholders can access the presentation by clicking here: www.facebook.com/ccpsnews
As part of this live message, Beasley is expected to discuss a variety of topics relative to CCPS such as the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the status of school district operations, district support initiatives and the "importance of making the most of these non-traditional circumstances," district officials said in a release.
All district families and community stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. In the event you are unavailable to participate in this live engagement opportunity with Beasley the recorded message will be archived on the district’s Facebook page as well as shared with stakeholders via all district platforms.
Additional updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Please continue to monitor all district platforms below for updates as referenced.
● CCPS SchoolMessenger phone and email
● CCPS Infinite Campus portal
● CCPS Information – e-blast to employees and stakeholders
● CCPS Channel 24
● CCPS Website: www.clayton.k12.ga.us
● CCPS Social Media platforms and CCPS Mobile APP
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
