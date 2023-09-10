Clayton County Public Schools to hold college fair

Clayton County Public Schools — in partnership School Board Chair Jessie Goree, the Next Step Education Foundation, the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, and College Readiness 101 — will host the 10th Annual College Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The event will be held at Morrow High School, at 4930 Steele Road, Ellenwood, and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
