Clayton County Public Schools to receive Cultivating Teachers Grant

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $350,000 to provide financial support to 38 school districts with Teaching as a Profession Pathway courses, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Monday, June 26.

Clayton County is one of the grant recipients and will receive $10,000.

