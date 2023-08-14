Clayton County Public Schools Transportation Department to hold job fair

The Clayton County Public Schools Department of Transportation will host a Transportation Job Fair Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at at the Garden Walk Transportation Facility, 6234 Garden Walk Blvd., Riverdale.

Apply on the district website, www.clayton.k12.ga.us. For more information, email the CCPS Department of Transportation at cdltraining@clayton.k12.ga.us.

