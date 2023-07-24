JONESBORO — As Clayton County Public Schools prepares to welcome students back to school on Aug. 2, district leaders welcomed new teachers during the CCPS New Teacher Orientation.
New Teacher Orientation was held at the S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center, Jonesboro.
The first day on July 17 began with remarks by Clayton County Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree and Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith. The event welcomed new teachers to the district, introduced them to district representatives, and engaged them with vendors/resources as they begin or continue their professional journey in the district.
The event featured several other speakers as well.
The afternoon sessions were devoted to technology as new teachers received their laptops and log-on instruction from the Department of Technology.
The Department of Professional Learning also offered tips on the use of technology as an instructional tool in the classroom.
The second day featured a series of four breakout sessions for each group.
Participants received instruction in such subjects as classroom management, student engagement, discipline, assessment, time management, and differentiated instruction, along with subject area discussions.
