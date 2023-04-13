Clayton County rape suspect captured in New Jersey

Mark Anthony Thomas

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a local rape suspect was captured in Newark, N.J.

According to the CCSO, on Feb. 13, 2022 at about 2 a.m., Clayton County Police responded to a scene in Morrow where Mark Anthony Thomas was identified as a suspect for rape, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated child molestation.

