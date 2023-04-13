Clayton County rape suspect captured in New Jersey

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a local rape suspect was captured in Newark, N.J.
According to the CCSO, on Feb. 13, 2022 at about 2 a.m., Clayton County Police responded to a scene in Morrow where Mark Anthony Thomas was identified as a suspect for rape, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated child molestation.
Police detectives also responded to the scene and gained enough evidence to take out warrants for Thomas on April 10.
The CCSO's Elite Stalking Unit was assigned to begin hunting for Thomas. After an investigation, the unit found out Thomas was in Newark, N.J., and provided information to Newark Police.
According to the CCSO, Newark PD surrounded the home and police took Thomas into custody without incident.
Local deputies will go to Newark to transport him to the Clayton County Jail.
