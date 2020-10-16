JONESBORO — Central Georgia EMC has donated $13,500 to several county entities in Clayton County.
The Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority and school district received the funds to be used for education, community and economic development activities.
The monies come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with Central Georgia EMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for Central Georgia EMC customer-owners for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the sole purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the EMC service area.
CGEMC has presented 22 checks this month, totaling $265,650 to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities, and school boards throughout the service territory.
