JONESBORO — The American Red Cross has received approval from the Board of Commissioners to use four Clayton County facilities in the event of a large-scale disaster.
The agreement with the agency declares South Clayton, Carl Rhodenizer, Virginia Burton Gray and Jim Huie recreation centers to be used as shelters in the event of an emergency. Red Cross will also manage the facilities as “opening a shelter requires significant training and personnel to support.”
The recommendation to enter into such an agreement was put forth by Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services. The measure received unanimous support during the BOC's April 5 meeting.
When responding to a disaster, Red Cross cares for a number of needs including:
• Overnight shelter stays
• Meals and snacks
• Distribution of emergency supplies
• Health services
• Mental health services
• Training Red Cross volunteers and employees
• Providing emergency response vehicles
According to the Red Cross, after the emergency phase of a disaster has been completed, their next goal is to help residents recover and help address community needs.
For more information about the Red Cross programs or classes or to volunteer, visit www.redcross.org.
