JONESBORO — A familiar name and face has rejoined Clayton County’s finance department.
Angela Jackson has been hired as the deputy chief financial officer of the Budget Division. She previously served as the finance director from 2009 to 2013 before abruptly resigning in April 2013.
On Jan. 4, the Board of Commissioners approved an increase to the position’s annual salary to $145,000.
Previous employment problems
Jackson’s previous time spent in Clayton County was fraught with claims of deleted and shredded county documents and a forensic audit that found the Finance Department operated with dysfunction and put the county at risk for fraud and abuse.
A 2014 audit report claimed that Jackson led the department with an autocratic style and did not properly share information with other departments.
In a 2014 presentation to the BOC, Aaron Danzig, an attorney who worked with the White Elm Group auditing company, said problems were found including lack of following policies and procedures; contracts lacking necessary documentation; improper use of sales tax funds; and lack of sufficient oversight and planning for SPLOST expenditures.
“The Finance Department controlled the flow of information and did not provide wholesome information to (department heads) and commissioners needed by those departments to manage their departments.
Jackson refused to meet with auditors, which Danzig said left questions unanswered about problems found within the department.
County response
Calls to the interim Chief Financial Officer Stacey Merritt and Chief Operating Officer Derrick Stanford were not returned as of deadline.
Fulfillment of a Jan. 4 Open Records Act request asking for Jackson’s 2012 employment file and any new application documents and resume submitted for rehire was delayed until Jan. 13.
It’s unclear how many applicants applied for the deputy CFO position or where Jackson has been working in the years since she left Clayton County.