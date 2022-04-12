JONESBORO — Clayton County officials have released body camera footage of a man shot and killed by police near his home on Jenni Circle in the early morning hours of March 23. Police also released the 911 calls made by several neighbors.
The video was made pubic following the family’s calls for its release.
Charles Henry Calhoun, 68, was killed after police said he pointed his weapon at officers. The video, taken from the officer providing back up, shows an officer firing his rifle, hitting Calhoun in the stomach.
Police officials said officers had two points of observation while Calhoun sat and lay in the street.
Following the shooting, officers moved in to arrest Calhoun, remove his weapon and secure the scene.
An officer applied pressure to Calhoun’s wound while coaching him to breath. He was relieved by Clayton County Emergency Medical Services who pronounced him dead in the ambulance.
Calhoun’s family said he was not a violent person and was merely trying to protect his home.
On Feb. 7, a brick was thrown through their back window. Police said the act of vandalism was reported, but said that no 911 calls were received from the home on March 23.
The family claims police did not identify themselves. The video does not show Calhoun and no verbal commands can be heard from either officer in the footage. Following the shooting, an officer yells to Calhoun to “put the (expletive) gun down.”
“It is always tragic when an officer has to use force. This incident occurred rapidly, with limited information, in poor lighting conditions, and in heavy rain,” Clayton County officials said in a release. “Clayton County Police S.W.A.T. was not utilized in this incident as it unfolded so quickly.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the incident while police perform their own parallel investigation.
They are both ongoing.
