Clayton County reports 1st case of COVID-19

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Health District has reported its first case of COVID-19 as of Sunday, March 15.
According to the Clayton County Health District, "There is now a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clayton County....Health officials are taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the general public by identifying and contacting the individuals who may have had contact with the Clayton County citizen who tested positive. The household members of the positive case are self-quarantined and in contact with health officials for further instructions."
The Clayton County Health District added, "The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19."
In particular, "If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local emergency department right away."
However, the Health District stresses, "Be sure to call before going to a doctor's office, emergency room or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms."
The reason for calling first is to give health care providers a chance to take extra precautions before treating you if you may have the disease.
The Health District urges you to take these precautions, which are "the best prevention measures for any respiratory virus":
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Georgia Department of Public Health posts updates on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases each day at noon. You can check the daily statewide COVID-19 case count at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
For specific guidance and more information about COVID-19, see the Georgia Department of Health's page at https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus
To learn why stigma or prejudice associated with COVID-19 can contribute to its spread, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/reducing-stigma.html
For all the latest COVID-19 coverage, bookmark and visit https://www.news-daily.com/coronavirus/ (remember to reload your browser for any updates).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.