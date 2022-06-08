ATLANTA — Jonesboro resident Dawuan Na’jee Williams has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for using another person’s name and birthday to purchase more than two dozen guns, some of which were later used in a shooting and other crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
Williams, 40, is a convicted felon and thus prohibited from purchasing firearms. Previous felonies include home invasion robbery, robbery, terroristic threats, kidnapping, aggravated battery, drug trafficking, grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification information. During each sale, Williams used identification information belonging to a victim who was unaware of Williams’s identity theft.
“Because he’s a felon several times over, Williams could not lawfully possess or purchase firearms,” said Buchanan. “He then skirted federal law by utilizing stolen identification information to purchase firearms and will spend the next decade in federal prison.”
According to Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: Williams purchased more than two dozen firearms and large-capacity ammunition magazines from federally licensed firearms dealers in North Georgia and the Atlanta metro area between May 2020 and June 2021. Some of these guns were used in crimes just days after Williams obtained them.
For example, in May 2021, police officers in Newark, New Jersey, recovered a loaded semiautomatic pistol from a crime scene just eight days after Williams bought that firearm. In early July 2021, police officers in Tallahassee, Fla. responded to the location of a shooting and recovered a pistol that Williams purchased approximately four weeks earlier. In late July 2021, ATF agents seized several guns from Williams’s residence. Those guns included a pistol Williams purchased two months before ATF recovered it. NIBIN analysis linked that pistol to a shell casing recovered from the scene of the Tallahassee shooting. In connection with that incident, authorities in Florida charged Williams with various offenses, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. Those charges remain pending.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.
