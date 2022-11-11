JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools will asked voters to approve the seventh iteration of the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax next spring.
The school board approved the referendum and call for special election to be held on March 21, 2023 to continue the one-cent sales tax of up to $350 million in collection as well as approval of $434.6 million in general obligation bonds.
GO bonds are those with which a government can use all available funding resources, including tax revenues as well as increasing property taxes to repay the bonds.
If approved, ESPLOST 7 collections will begin on Jan. 1, 2025.
• Build one new high school, three new elementary schools and one new early learning center.
• Purchase school buses, service vehicles and navigational surveillance, communications and safety and security enhancements for buses and vehicles.
• Purchase and upgrade instruction and admin technology improvements, including laptops and other devices for students, teachers and staff.
• Purchase land for future schools and athletic facilities.
• Modifying, renovating, replacing or repairing existing district facilities and to acquire any necessary property both real and personal for the district.
Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6
ESPLOST 6 began on Jan. 1, 2020 with a maximum of $280 million in collections. It will expire on Dec. 21, 2024. More than 77% of voters approved the measure in March 2019.
As reported during the Nov. 7 board meeting, a total of $153.6 million in ESPLOST funds have been collected as of Sept. 22.
Four ESPLOST 6 items have been completed:
• Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy and Panhandle Bus Facility ($40.3 million)
• Morrow High School and stadium ($85.7 million)
• Office complex ($5.7 million)
An additional nine projects to be funded with ESPLOST 6 monies are in design:
• New Convocation and Convention Center and College and Career Academy ($65 million)
• Forest Park Middle School replacement ($45 million)
• High school athletic field improvements ($10 million)
• Rosenwald and Red Annex renovations ($2 million)
• Old Morrow Middle School gym renovation ($2 million)
• Maintenance complex roof replacement ($5 million)
• Central Office/Board Room renovations ($7 million)
• Old Riverdale Elementary Early Learning Center ($25 million)