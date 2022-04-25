JONESBORO — Injuries sustained in a house fire have forced Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy K9 Scout into early retirement.
But he doesn’t seem put off by the county’s decision.
His new owner, Nichole Suttles, a veterinary technician at Fayette Veterinary Medical Center, said Scout has easily transitioned from crime fighter to a “big ol' goofball.”
“He’s really a good dog and hasn’t let anything get him down,” Suttles said. “He’s got siblings, and they’re really enjoying their lives just being dogs.”
Scout, 3, was burned on his head, back and paws in December 2020 when his then-handler’s home caught fire.
The burns, according to a resolution issued by the county, reduced Scout’s ability to be outside in the heat or in direct sunlight for any amount of time.
Suttles said after his initial recovery, Scout returned to duty, but his delicate skin was repeatedly sunburned.
“He came in for treatment a couple of times. By the third time, our vet recommended retirement,” she said. “He couldn’t do long stints in the sun anymore.”
It was then she offered again to adopt the young bloodhound. Her first was when Scout came to the clinic for his initial burn treatment.
Suttles has known Scout since his puppyhood. He was the first K9 deputy the Sheriff’s Office adopted as a puppy. He visited the Fayette clinic for all his puppy shots, check ups and annual visits.
Though short, K9 Scout’s career was full in assisting numerous calls including vehicle searches, apprehending numerous felony suspects and locating and seizing contraband in the Clayton County Jail.
Now Scout's sleeping on couches, playing and, according to Suttles, has not let his injuries stop him from living the good life with her.
“He’s happy to be home,” she said.
