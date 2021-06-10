President of the Rotary Club of Lake Spivey / Clayton County, Troy Hodges, left, presents a check for $1000 to the Board of Education Scholarship Fund. Executive Director of Operations Kemith Thompson accepted the check on behalf of the Board of Education.
The donation will help students throughout Clayton County pay for college. Education is a major focus of Rotary, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.