President of the Rotary Club of Lake Spivey / Clayton County, Troy Hodges, left, presents a check for $1000 to the Board of Education Scholarship Fund. Executive Director of Operations Kemith Thompson accepted the check on behalf of the Board of Education. The donation will help students throughout Clayton County pay for college. Education is a major focus of Rotary, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.

 Special Photo

President of the Rotary Club of Lake Spivey / Clayton County, Troy Hodges, left, presents a check for $1000 to the Board of Education Scholarship Fund. Executive Director of Operations Kemith Thompson accepted the check on behalf of the Board of Education.

The donation will help students throughout Clayton County pay for college. Education is a major focus of Rotary, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.

