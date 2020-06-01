JONESBORO — The Clayton County Rotary Club is hosting a COVID-19 supply giveaway Tuesday afternoon.
The event will be held at Lee Street Park, 140 Smith St., in Jonesboro at 1:30 p.m. Supply packages will include N95 masks, KN95 masks and disposable gloves, masks and gowns. The Rotary Club teamed up with 35 businesses for the giveaway.
In addition to the community, several nonprofits including GiGi’s House, House of Dawn, Clayton County Emergency Management Center, Kinship Care, Hearts to Nourish Hope, Lend a Hand, Good Shepherd Clinic, Clayton State University and Arts Clayton will be awarded funding and or supplies.
Clayton County District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner said she was “honored” to support the Rotary Club’s effort.
“During these unprecedented times, the Rotarians have served as a pillar of immense support to this county and we remain very grateful to have such an active chapter in our county,” Franklin-Warner said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lakespiveyrotaryclub.
