Clayton County's qualified candidates for federal office in the May 19 primary election

ATLANTA—The following candidates have been qualified to run for federal offices representing Clayton County voters in the May 19 general primary election:
United States Senate
David Perdue (R-incumbent)
Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
Marckeith Dejesus (D)
James Knox (D)
Tricia Carpenter McCracken (D)
John Ossoff (D)
Maya Dillard Smith (D)
Teresa Pike Tomlinson (D)
United States House of Representatives
District 5
John R. Lewis (D-incumbent)
Angela Stanton-King (R)
Barrington D. Martin II (D)
District 13
David Scott (D-incumbent)
Caesar Gonzales (R)
Becky E. Hites (R)
Michael Owens (D)
Jannquell Peters (D)
Keisha Sean Waites (D)
