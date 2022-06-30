JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education has tentatively adopt the fiscal year 2023 millage rate.
The rate will remain at 20 mills, the same for the last several years. Though the rate is not changing, county taxpayers will see an increase in their property taxes due to an uptick in the tax digest.
Because the adoption constitutes a tax increase, the school district is required to host three public hearings prior to the final adoption. The hearings allow the community to comment and ask questions.
All meetings will be held at the Clayton County Public School Administrative Complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.
• July 20 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• July 27 at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
