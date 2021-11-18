JONESBORO — Clayton County schools will host three vaccination sites for children ages 5-11.
Pre-registration is required at https://forms.gle/wHUTTgL4khk9r5T8A.
The Pfizer Pediatric vaccine will be given at the following dates and locations:
• Clayton County Public Schools International Center, 2260 Old Re Morrow Road in Morrow on Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m.
• Lovejoy Middle School, 1588 Lovejoy Road in Hampton on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Charles R. Drew High School, 6237 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second vaccination will be administered in January 2022.
There will be drawings for giveaways, music and food.
For more information, email studenthealth@clayton.k12.ga.us.
