JONESBORO — Kay R. Pace Elementary School of the Arts has been named among the top 30% of the Best Elementary Schools by U.S. News & World Report.

The position is determined using students’ performance on state-required tests and how well students are prepared.

According to the U.S. News & World Report ranking, 93% of the students at Pace Elementary School are considered economically disadvantaged. Despite this circumstance, Pace Elementary’s reading and math proficiency are described as “well above expectations” in the report.

“We are extremely proud of Kay R. Pace Elementary School of the Arts for earning this outstanding accomplishment as they proudly represent Clayton County Schools in this state and national ranking. As our school district continues to earn recognitions such as this, let this be a reminder to all ‘it is not about where you’re from; it’s where you’re going that counts,’” said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley. “It is because of our community stakeholders, school leaders, and students working together that our children will be afforded whatever they desire personally, professionally, or otherwise regardless of socioeconomic status and backgrounds.”

To view the report, visit www.usnews.com/education/k12/elementary-schools/georgia.