JONESBORO — Weeks after Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley announced his decision to leave Clayton County schools at the end of his contract in June 2023, the school board voted to appoint Dr. Anthony Smith interim superintendent starting Dec. 17.
The board voted during the Dec. 5 meeting to approve a separation agreement with Beasley and a new contract with Smith. Beasley’s last day with the district is Dec. 16.
In a statement released by the school district, Beasley thanked the community for their support while congratulating Smith on his appointment.
Beasley was hired as superintendent in May 2017 after having served as the system’s chief school improvement officer in 2016.
Following his announcement in November, Beasley said he was looking forward to his next adventure, stating that he “felt like I did what I needed to do, and it’s time to pass the baton to move it forward.”
Though he said he’s unsure of his next steps, Beasley said he was looking at every option to include post secondary institutions and politics.
“I’ll be cheering for Clayton County Public Schools in my next endeavor,” Beasley said in the statement. “It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to serve Clayton County in the role of superintendent. Clayton County Public Schools will always be family to me and a wonderful part of my educational journey. May God continue to bless the school district and all its stakeholders.”
Smith currently serves as the deputy superintendent of Governmental Relations, Partnerships, Grants & Operations. He previously served as a teacher, middle school assistant principal, principal and later a high school principal. He held the position of area superintendent for CCPS until his promotion to deputy superintendent.
It’s unclear when the school system will begin its search for a permanent superintendent.