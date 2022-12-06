121422_CND_LastDay

JONESBORO — Weeks after Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley announced his decision to leave Clayton County schools at the end of his contract in June 2023, the school board voted to appoint Dr. Anthony Smith interim superintendent starting Dec. 17.

The board voted during the Dec. 5 meeting to approve a separation agreement with Beasley and a new contract with Smith. Beasley’s last day with the district is Dec. 16.

