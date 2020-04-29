JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools has been awarded a $2.34 million Digital Learning Grant.
It is part of the state’s $21.5 million grant designed to help school districts build their digital and distance learning infrastructure.
The grant written for Clayton schools will allow the district to provide "its most vulnerable schools with equitable access to tools and resources to successfully implement digital learning."
CCPS began phasing in the use of laptops in 2018 through the Extending Learning Beyond the Classroom program. The initial $27.2 million plan was to have all students grades three-12 equipped with a computer by the 2021-22 school year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the district to speed up the plan as well and include K-second grade students as well.
Clayton County Public Schools is looking to expand its teaching and learning possibilities through technology.
“We are excited to be awarded these funds to assist with our Extending Learning Beyond the Classroom one-to-one initiative,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “During these uncertain times, public education needs to be resourceful and innovative in its work to provide consistent instructional support for all the families we serve. This grant will help us to be of greater service to the children of Clayton County.”
In addition to laptops, district officials said they will also use the grant monies to purchase WiFi devices for students without internet access and to install hotspots on school buses.
State Superintendent Richard Woods said school districts have done “incredible work” during the school closures.
“But there is still a need for better digital learning infrastructure within our state, particularly in rural and underserved communities,” Woods said. “These funds will help districts strengthen their digital learning capacity, extend summer learning opportunities and ensure no student is left unconnected.”
The following 12 Clayton County schools will receive funding:
Charles R. Drew High School
Forest Park Middle School
Huie Elementary School
Jonesboro Middle School
Lee Street Elementary School
Morrow High School
North Clayton High School
Northcutt Elementary School
Perry Career Academy/Eula Wilborn Ponds Perry Center
Pointe South Elementary School
Pointe South Middle School
Thurgood Marshall Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.