JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education has approved the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
Inching near the $1 billion mark, the school system is budgeting a total of $939 million for 2023. The total includes all four funds: general, special revenue, capital projects and enterprise.
Speaking specifically about the general fund, which the district uses for daily operations, it is projected to grow from $513.8 million in fiscal year 2022 to $559.4 million in 2023.
The increases in local property taxes and state revenue have added an additional $45.4 million to the school systems’ general fund bottom line.
According to Chief Financial Officer Emma Benton, the majority of the gains, about 90%, will go back into the pockets of district staff.
The school system is proposing a new teacher salary scale costing approximately $21.6 million. Eligible employees not on the teacher salary scale will receive a step increase as well as a 1% cost of living adjustment.
The district intends to continue offering a number of incentives including career ladder, retention, transportation and special education. Contributions to the Teacher Retirement System will also increase by 6% in 2023.
According to Benton, on average district employees will see a pay increase of between 3% and 15%.
In total, the school district is projected to collect $559.4 million and spend $557.7 million in 2023. The system’s fund balance is estimated to climb slightly from $159.9 million to $160.2 million. Fund balance is often referred to as a rainy day fund and is used to pay for emergency purchases.
The millage rate is expected to remain at 20 mills, the highest allowed by law. Due to the increase in the tax digest and home prices, residents will pay more taxes in fiscal year 2023 as compared to fiscal year 2022. The final millage rate will be adopted this summer.
To see the full budget document, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.