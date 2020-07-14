JONESBORO – The Clayton County Board of Education adopted the district’s fiscal year 2021 budget Monday.
The final adopted consolidated budget of $696.99 million includes $490.5 million in general fund expenditures and $89.2 million in capital project expenditures.
The approved budget is based on the current millage rate of 20 mills and features a $7.3 million expenditure to expand virtual learning through the district’s Extended Learning Beyond the Classroom initiative. Due to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on state and local revenues, Compensation Study Phases 3 and 4 are temporarily on hold with an expectation that implementation of both phases will resume when funding permits.
“We have developed a budget proposal that avoids furlough days and reduction in force actions while continuing to emphasize our mission to establish and maintain a healthy fund balance that is consistent with state budgetary mandates,” said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley. “As a result of the impact of COVID-19, we are carefully monitoring our revenue/expenditure picture in our efforts to ensure a strong, fiscally sound school district for the taxpayers of our county.”
Emma Benton, CCPS chief financial officer, told board members during the budget presentation that other priorities included in this budget were funding for learning management system/hot spots, digital learning support and professional development and training.
Millage rate public hearings
The budget adopted by the Clayton County Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to participate in the public hearings on the tax increase on July 30 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Public hearings will be hosted virtually using video-conferencing technology. Public comments on the tax increase should be submitted via email to ccpsbudget@clayton.k12.ga.us. Community members submitting comments should include a name and contact phone number or email address.
Comments for the first hearing should be submitted by 10:45 a.m. on July 30 and by 5:15 p.m. for the second hearing on July 30. Comments for the third hearing should be submitted by 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 3. All comments received by the indicated deadlines will be read into the record of the hearing.
