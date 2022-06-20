JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools in partnership with Amazon are hosting a Pack the Van school supply drive.
Donation Dates & Locations
• June 25
Forest Park Library, 4812 West St. in Forest Park
• July 9
CCPS Morrow Annex/Records Retention Center, 2260 Old Rex Road in Morrow
• July 16
Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
• July 25
Central Office South/Lovejoy Middle School, 1588 Lovejoy Road in Hampton
Donations of all school supplies are needed. Drop off locations will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Dr. Alicia Dunn, CCPS director of counseling, enrollment and post-secondary readiness at Alicia.dunn@clayton.k12.ga.us.
