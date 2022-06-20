backtoschool.jpg

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools in partnership with Amazon are hosting a Pack the Van school supply drive.

Donation Dates & Locations

• June 25

Forest Park Library, 4812 West St. in Forest Park

• July 9

CCPS Morrow Annex/Records Retention Center, 2260 Old Rex Road in Morrow

• July 16

Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro

• July 25

Central Office South/Lovejoy Middle School, 1588 Lovejoy Road in Hampton

Donations of all school supplies are needed. Drop off locations will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Dr. Alicia Dunn, CCPS director of counseling, enrollment and post-secondary readiness at Alicia.dunn@clayton.k12.ga.us.

