JONESBORO — A huge congratulations is in order for Clayton County Public Schools Class of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians.
“It is truly an honor to salute our valedictorians and salutatorians on achieving this remarkable accomplishment,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “Earning one of these distinguished titles identifies each of these seniors as being dedicated learners who have established high expectations and objectives.”
Beasley also acknowledged families and community for their ongoing help.
“The act of reaching for the stars cannot be done alone, it requires the loving support of a team that includes not only family members, but an entire community,” he said.
Valedictorians and salutatorians were determined using a numerical system. The valedictorian is the student with the highest numerical average while the salutatorian has the second highest average. District officials said the calculations were finalized during the students’ senior year.
Each valedictorian and salutatorian will receive a computer from the Clayton County Solicitor General’s office and $500 from the CCPS Foundation.
Charles Drew High School
John Pham — valedictorian
Hai Dao — salutatorian
Elite Scholars Academy
David Egbuna — valedictorian
Moriah Milner — salutatorian
Forest Park High School
Cindy Nguyen — valedictorian
Thy Pham — salutatorian
Jonesboro High School
Anh Nguyen — valedictorian
Elena Bernabe — salutatorian
Lovejoy High School
Joi Gordon — valedictorian
Kelvin Nguyen — salutatorian
Morrow High School
Gabriella Perez — valedictorian
Nadiayah Williams — salutatorian
Mt. Zion High School
Evelyn Berganza — valedictorian
Elizabeth Bui — salutatorian
Mundy’s Mill High School
Zachary Luangamath — valedictorian
Kemya Phillips — salutatorian
North Clayton High School
Emmanuelle Asomaning Agyei — valedictorian
Dara Kim — salutatorian
Perry Career Academy
Kiara Sams — valedictorian
Alexis Sams — salutatorian
Riverdale High School
Summer Blanding — valedictorian
Deanna Te — salutatorian
Stilwell School of the Arts
Darian Long — valedictorian
Diana Nguyen — salutatorian
