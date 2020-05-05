graduationart.jpg

JONESBORO — A huge congratulations is in order for Clayton County Public Schools Class of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians.

“It is truly an honor to salute our valedictorians and salutatorians on achieving this remarkable accomplishment,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “Earning one of these distinguished titles identifies each of these seniors as being dedicated learners who have established high expectations and objectives.”

Beasley also acknowledged families and community for their ongoing help.

“The act of reaching for the stars cannot be done alone, it requires the loving support of a team that includes not only family members, but an entire community,” he said.

Valedictorians and salutatorians were determined using a numerical system. The valedictorian is the student with the highest numerical average while the salutatorian has the second highest average. District officials said the calculations were finalized during the students’ senior year.

Each valedictorian and salutatorian will receive a computer from the Clayton County Solicitor General’s office and $500 from the CCPS Foundation.

Charles Drew High School

John Pham — valedictorian

Hai Dao — salutatorian

Elite Scholars Academy

David Egbuna — valedictorian

Moriah Milner — salutatorian

Forest Park High School

Cindy Nguyen — valedictorian

Thy Pham — salutatorian

Jonesboro High School

Anh Nguyen — valedictorian

Elena Bernabe — salutatorian

Lovejoy High School

Joi Gordon — valedictorian

Kelvin Nguyen — salutatorian

Morrow High School

Gabriella Perez — valedictorian

Nadiayah Williams — salutatorian

Mt. Zion High School

Evelyn Berganza — valedictorian

Elizabeth Bui — salutatorian

Mundy’s Mill High School

Zachary Luangamath — valedictorian

Kemya Phillips — salutatorian

North Clayton High School

Emmanuelle Asomaning Agyei — valedictorian

Dara Kim — salutatorian

Perry Career Academy

Kiara Sams — valedictorian

Alexis Sams — salutatorian

Riverdale High School

Summer Blanding — valedictorian

Deanna Te — salutatorian

Stilwell School of the Arts

Darian Long — valedictorian

Diana Nguyen — salutatorian

