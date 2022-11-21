JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year.
• Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year.
• Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School
• Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts
• Support Leader of the Year, Certified – Janetta Greenwood, K-12 Science Coordinator, Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment
• Support Leader of the Year, Classified – Andy Sykes, Director of Technical Operations, Department of Technology
• Support Professional of the Year, Certified – Dr. LaKeacha Jett, Instructional Support Teacher, Huie Elementary School
• Support Professional of the Year, Classified – Ronald T. Jones-Shields II, Communications Specialist, Division of Communications, Public Relations and Marketing
The school system will celebrate the Employees of the Year during the annual Evening with the Stars celebration on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.
This year, give your usual Thanksgiving table a plant-based twist thanks to Thistle's list of meatless mains, sides, and desserts. Click for more.10 plant-based recipes for a big Thanksgiving table
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.