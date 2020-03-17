JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is offering Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch meals to students ages 18 or younger or those with a state-defined mental or physical disability.
The meal service is available Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. for lunch.
Students must present their school ID to receive meals. Parents can receive meals on their children’s behalf only if the student is present at the time of pick-up.
Meals can picked up at the following locations:
• Edmonds Elementary, 4495 Simpson Road in Forest Park
• Jackson Elementary, 7711 Mount Zion Blvd. in Jonesboro
• Lake Ridge Elementary, 7900 Lake Ridge Circle in Riverdale
• Eddie White Academy, 11808 Panhandle Road in Hampton
• Rex Mill Middle, 6380 Evans Drive in Rex
• Kendrick Middle School, 7971 Kendrick Road in Jonesboro
• North Clayton Middle, 5517 West Fayetteville Road in College Park
• Forest Park High, 5452 Phillips Drive in Forest Park
• Mundy's Mill High, 9652 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro
• Riverdale High, 160 Roberts Drive in Riverdale
In addition, Clayton County Public Schools is partnering with the Atlanta Food Bank to provide mobile food pantries that will be available to support the families of CCPS students. The Atlanta Food Bank will be held on March 20 at Forest Park Middle School beginning at 4 p.m and at Riverdale Elementary School on March 31 starting at 3 p.m.
