JONESBORO — For the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, Clayton County middle and high school students are no longer permitted to carry book bags or use lockers in schools.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley made the announcement Tuesday, April 26 during a YouTube Live session. He said the decision was made due to the increase in students bringing guns and other weapons to school.
“As we have gone through the school year, in addition to experiencing all the successes … we have seen a spike in the number of weapons, guns in particular, on our campuses,” Beasley said.
Schools will continue to use wands and metal detectors and students will be subject to random searches several times a week by the Clayton County Public Schools Police Department, Clayton County Police Department and city departments. K9s will also be used to conduct periodic searches as necessary.
Beasley said not only will the system continue to ensure all surveillance equipment is working, footage will be used to prosecute those who bring weapons on campuses.
The district, he said, is also decreasing student access to applications on school-issued Chromebooks to “ensure those tools are not being used to engage in online violence.”
Student safety, Beasley said, is driving the changes.
“Your safety is our priority,” he said. “In order for students to learn at high levels, they must feel like they’re safe and secure.”
Beasley said it’s unacceptable that those bringing guns into schools compromise safety in learning environments.
He cited a recent incident in which a student hit another in the head with a gun on a school bus.
“Shameful,” Beasley said. “That is an incident that happened in our school system. Unacceptable.”
Students involved in the incident received counseling support, but Beasley stated it’s “unacceptable that students have such a traumatic experience while in school or on the bus that they need counseling.”
Beasley acknowledged the decision to ban backpacks and lockers was not a perfect solution, noting there are no perfect solutions to deal with the situation.
“I want to be very clear, I am not trying to make all of you happy,” he said. “I would be considered insane if I thought I could make all of you happy. The Board of Education is very clear … they expect me to do whatever we can to ensure our schools are safe.”
Beasley said he’s concerned it’s just a matter of time before something happens.
“We’re going to do everything we can to minimize violence in Clayton County Public Schools,” he said
Beasley pleaded with parents to lock up the guns at home, learn to de-escalate situations, monitor their children and know what they’re doing, especially on social media.
“Life is already hard. It will be even more challenging when you have a child expelled from school,” he said to parents. “It will be more difficult when no system will accept your child because they’ve brought a weapon to school.”
Throughout the session, Beasley encouraged students and families to be responsible, stop the violence and develop skills to talk things out without resorting to using a gun to settle differences.
“I want to be very clear. We love all of our children, but I love you enough to put you out of here if I have to and to tell you the truth,” he said. “We will not allow the escalation of guns in our schools.”
He encouraged students and parents to get involved on one of the many after school and summer programs offered.
Beasley ended the YouTube Live session by stating the district makes no apologies for its high expectations — high levels of learning, student acceleration and safety.
“We have a great school system and community and because of that we’re going to continue to make the decisions that are not always convenient, that everybody’s not always happy with, that doesn’t necessarily please everybody, but our focus is always on the children,” he said. “For that, we offer no apologies. We love our children, value our children and we know the importance of a quality education when it comes to their lives and the opportunities we want them to have.”
For more information about CCPS, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. To watch Beasley’s YouTube Live session, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJoQQr8fQq8.
