JONESBORO — Enrique Lopez Sampson was all smiles Monday afternoon as he received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Clayton County Public Schools vaccination clinic.
Sampson, an ESOL teacher, was the first of 8,000 CCPS eligible employees to get vaccinated at the clinic.
“I am so ready to move on and feel secure,” he said, adding the shot was painless.
Student Services Director Angela Horrison-Collier said the clinic plans to vaccinate between 100-150 employees per day with the newly released Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Those who haven’t received the shot, we welcome them here,” she said. “We’d like to vaccinate as many as possible, especially our kindergarten through fifth grade teachers.”
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said he’s excited about the clinic and what it means.
“We’re one step closer to bringing our children back to the classroom,” he said.
While the vaccine isn’t mandatory for CCPS staff, both Beasley and Collier said they hope that all employees choose to get vaccinated.
Last week, Beasley announced the district would start face-to-face learning for pre-K through fifth-grade students on April 12 using a hybrid schedule. By April 26, all pre-K to fifth-graders and special education students will return to their school buildings.
Beasley said declining COVID-19 infection rates and vaccine availability have allowed the district to start reopening.
The clinic will be open to school employees only Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 12, 20 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and two Saturdays a month in April and May.
Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he was expanding the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine to include teachers and school employees.
