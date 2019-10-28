JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools saw a drop in the district’s College and Career Ready Performance Index scores this year.
Changes to the state’s CCRPI calculations make comparisons between the 2018 and 2019 scores valid according to Meghan Frick, Georgia Department of Education director of communications.
The school system’s overall score decreased from 65.1 in 2018 to 62.4 this year. Each school level also experienced a dip in scores.
Elementary schools scored 63.5 points this year, down from 68 in 2018. Middle school scores fell from 62.3 points last year to 61.9 in 2019. High school numbers dropped to 60.9 points this year compared to 62.3 in 2018.
Though overall scores were down this year as compared to last, 28 schools experienced increases.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley he is “pleased” about the positive reports of the 28 schools and “commend their respective leaders, staff and students, the CCRPI calculation process concerns me.”
Beasley said the “new accountability process, implemented in 2018, appears to have some unintended consequences that creates a confusing picture for our stakeholders as we attempt to share an overview of student academic performance.”
He said the district’s data show increases in student achievement and content mastery while CCRPI scores indicate a decrease in performance.
Beasley said he has discussed his concerns with the GaDOE and state Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods.
“While we thoroughly understand and support the concept of accountability and its complexity, I would implore the state, working collaboratively with school districts, to find a way to ensure that improvements in student achievement outcomes and overall CCRPI Scores are consistent and not confusing to boards of education, educators, parents and the community at-large.”
In addition to the the district, the state’s overall score fell from 76.6 in 2018 to 75.9 this year. Statewide scores in elementary and middle school also decreased. High school scores increased from 75.3 last year to 77.0 this year.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the CCRPI scores “raise concern about the measurement used to determine school and district achievement.
“I believe that we need to engage in a thoughtful process to create an accountability system that paints a true picture of what’s happening in a school. With unprecedented alignment between my office, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, and the Department of Education, I’m confident that we’re finally in the right position to make long-needed refinements to this measurement,” Kemp said.
Woods said he is working with state and federal partners to reduce the weight of standardized test scores in the CCRPI and move toward a wider and deeper measurement of performance that reflects the true mission of K-12 public schools: preparing students for life.
“Georgia’s parents, taxpayers, students, and educators deserve a fair measurement of performance that lifts up, rather than labels, our public schools,” Woods said. “Working with Gov. Kemp and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, the time is right to make that shift.”
To view Clayton County CCRPI results, visit http://ccrpi.gadoe.org/Reports/Views/Shared/_Layout.html