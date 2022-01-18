JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools celebrated 155 students from the Class of 2022 who graduated early with a winter commencement on Jan. 13.
Participating seniors from high schools throughout the district completed the state requirements for early graduation.
The ceremony was held at Jonesboro High School. To view the commencement, visit Clayton County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/2MWKXf1ZGfE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.