JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools celebrated 155 students from the Class of 2022 who graduated early with a winter commencement on Jan. 13.

Participating seniors from high schools throughout the district completed the state requirements for early graduation.

The ceremony was held at Jonesboro High School. To view the commencement, visit Clayton County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/2MWKXf1ZGfE.

