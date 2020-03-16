JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools has closed all schools until further notice.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley made the decision after “monitoring national and local reports regarding the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).” The district works in conjunction with the CDC, World Health Organization, State Board of Health and the Clayton County Board of Health.
“The district continues to work collaboratively with the Clayton County Government and the Clayton County Board of Health as it monitors this pandemic to take actions as appropriate,” officials stated.
Though schools will be closed, all employees who work 200 days or more will report to work as well as all nutrition staff and safety and security personnel.
During the scheduled closure, Clayton County Public Schools will continue to process payroll for employees as expected. Employees who must be absent during this closure will be required to submit leave requests (sick, annual or personal) for their absence.
Instructional Resources: Digital Learning Extending Learning Beyond the Classroom
Due to the potential number of days that students could be out of school, students are highly encouraged to continue learning by completing the assignments that teachers will provide as hard copies. Teachers will also post assignments in their online GoogleClassroom for students who have access to the internet and digital resources.
Students with special needs are encouraged to complete the assignments that teachers will provide as hard copies. If they have Internet and a digital device, they will be able to log-in to their online GoogleClassroom and complete assignments with accommodations provided through a variety of online tools, supports, and extensions.
Parents are highly encouraged to ensure students have scheduled time each school day to complete their learning assignments. In addition to completing their assignments, students are encouraged to read any book, article, newspaper, etc. of their choice for at least 20 minutes each day. Parents and students, feel free to reach out to your teacher(s) via email as they will be available to respond. Again, all students are encouraged to continue learning each day to support educational progress even without face-to-face interaction.
● Students can access their GoogleClassroom by logging into the CCPS Portal at https://my.clayton.k12.ga.us
● To access the portal, each student has personalized credentials; these are the same credentials that should be used to access the program while at home. Once inside of the CCPS portal, students will also be able to select the learning programs that they use regularly in class as well as their teachers’ GoogleClassroom.
● For additional instructional support, students can use the online resources located on the Clayton County Website at: https://tinyurl.com/CCPSExtendsLearningforAll .
All District Events Cancelled
All district events scheduled to occur on or after Monday, March 16, 2020 have been cancelled. This includes the Certified Teacher Job Fair (March 21 - Elite Scholars Academy), and the College and Career Fair (March 21 - Mundy’s Mill High School). This also includes all school and district sponsored field trips.
Nutrition Services
While schools are closed breakfast and lunch meals will be served at all schools on a grab and go basis. All schools will operate with their regular breakfast and lunch hour schedule. All nutrition managers and workers are required to report to work during regular business hours.
Clayton County Public Schools Athletic Events
Recommended by the superintendent in concert with the Georgia High School Association, Clayton County Public Schools has suspended all athletic events scheduled after March 13.
To learn more about the closures, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
