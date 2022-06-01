JONESBORO — An increase of weapons on school campuses prompted Clayton County Schools leaders to ban the use of backpacks last month.
With summer break now in full swing, district officials are deciding what additional safety precautions can be put in place to help put a stop to such occurrences. During the 2021-22 school year, the school system reported a total of 97 weapons violations and 84 police reports made.
The first potential solution could be the use of clear back packs for students. A survey conducted by the district revealed 41.39% of respondents strongly agreed to the use of clear bags.
Dr. Ralph. Simpson, School Leadership & Improvement deputy superintendent, suggested they also be used at school athletic events as well.
While Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley said his intent would be to ask parents to supply the bags as part of typical back-to-school purchases, Board Chair Jessie Goree said the district should provide them instead.
“That should be an expense we carry," she said.
Board member Mary Baker proposed the district purchase better quality bags in bulk and either sell or give them to students. She cited her recent purchase of a $50 school bag for her child that fell apart in weeks.
“The quality that you can get in the stores stunk,” she said. “It comes down to quality.”
Another possibility is the district’s investment in Concealed Weapons Detection Imaging Devices.
Major Reynard Walker, Field Operations Division commander of CCPS Police Department, said the CWD was used during graduation ceremonies at the Georgia International Convention Center.
Over three days, 33,110 visitors were scanned. Of those, 4,620 alerts were detected.
Walker said 95% of those were due to umbrellas, walkers, strollers and canes. However, the other 5% were weapons. He said several guns, a hammer and a couple of knives were found.
“That system worked great and allowed us to get patrons in in a timely manner,” Walker said.
The CCPS Police Department is also forming a task force with local law enforcement to discuss the dangers of guns and violence with students.
Additional new strategies include more campus safety officers during arrivals and dismissals and patrolling halls through the day, holding safety assemblies with Juvenile Court, encouraging community policing involvement and ongoing support of students with certain academic, discipline and attendance problems.
The board also discussed alarms on doors and daily monitoring of school cameras.
Goree asked that officials go back and recheck all safety measures in all the school buildings to make sure everything is in working order.
“We need to let the Clayton County public know that safety is one of our first priorities,” Goree said. “We want our children safe each and every day.”
Simpson said there’s no holding back when it comes to security suggestions.
“We need to do what we need to provide safety and security in our buildings.”
Simpson said he intends to come back before the board at a later date to provide a number of recommendations and suggestions pertaining to safety changes.
