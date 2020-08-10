JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools Nutrition Services Department and the Department of Transportation are teaming up to reduce hunger and provide meals to all students as the district kicks off the new school year virtually.
Meals were available starting Monday. CCPS and Utopian Academy students can visit bus stops closest to their homes to pick up breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday. School bus meal delivery routes and times can be found on the CCPS Transportation website and accessible via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/CCPSNutritionBusRoutes.
Students may also visit their nearest school to pick up meals on Monday through Friday curbside from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Parents and guardians may pick up meals on behalf of the students, however, Student ID numbers may be required to identify students.
“In our district, we understand that we must focus on meeting the needs of our students, and at times that goes beyond the instructional setting,” said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley. “During these unprecedented times, now more than ever, we are focused on mitigating the challenges and obstacles our community faces in light of the pandemic where possible to ensure that each child has the tools they need. These tools also include meal services as we recognize that students who are hungry may experience a difficult time engaging in the learning process.”
As the district continues to provide meal services to students, Clayton County Public Schools asks that all stakeholders view the following video at https://youtu.be/OBWiVoid--E designed to inform individuals of the proper way to social distance during meal pick up. Featuring Audrey Hamilton, CCPS director of School Nutrition, the video also showcases members of the school nutrition staff and the work they do to prepare meals for students.
