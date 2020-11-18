JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools has created a Coronavirus Dashboard.
The dashboard is created using data from the state, county and district levels, reporting the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Clayton County, students and staff. The information will be updated weekly using a Monday-Friday reporting time frame.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, our school district has operated and made decisions that we feel have placed the safety of our employees, students and community members at the forefront,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “These decisions have been made based on feedback from stakeholders and data provided by local, state and national health organizations. As we continue to operate with transparency, we are proud to present this data dashboard to our stakeholders and allow them to see an accurate representation of COVID-19 cases in our community and provide an inside look at the data that we continue to use to determine the next steps for our school system.”
In addition to cases in the county, the dashboard will highlight the number of cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
It’s the same number district officials are using to determine when students will return to face-to-face instruction. The district is looking for three, two-week periods of 100 or fewer new diagnosed cases. Information is provided by the Georgia Department of Health.
“While it has already been determined that we will remain in a virtual setting through the first semester, the data represented on the dashboard will help guide our work in determining the best steps moving forward,” Beasley said. “ I am exceptionally proud of the collaborative efforts between internal departments to create such a robust tool to inform our stakeholders.”
To view the dashboard, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and select student services under departments. From there choose COVID-19 dashboard under student health.
