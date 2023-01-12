JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is releasing students early today due to potential bad weather.
High school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m., elementary at 2 p.m. followed by middle schools at 3:30 p.m.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These elevated winds are expected ahead of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening which may also produce severe wind gusts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
In addition, all athletic, extracurricular and after school activities are also canceled Thursday night.
CampusKids will provide service until 4 p.m.
The National Water Service has issued wind advisory through 11 p.m. in Clayton County. A line of severe storms is expected to pass through the county this afternoon.
Winds between 15-20 mph and with gusts between 30-40 mph are expected.
For more information on school cancellations, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
