JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is expanding it’s school-based mental health services.
The initiative is part of an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in partnership with the Georgia Health Policy Center’s Center of Excellence for Children’s Behavioral Health at Georgia State University.
The school system said they will build on the existing infrastructure of the Georgia Apex Program, a statewide, school-based mental health program that served 13,778 students in 738 during the 2021-22 school year.
“Limited access to children’s behavioral health providers is a challenge in both Georgia and nationally,” said Principal Investigator Ann DiGirolamo, director of behavioral health at GHPC. “This is a tremendous opportunity to better meet the mental health needs of children in Clayton County and to ultimately strengthen the capacity of the mental health workforce in Georgia by providing training and entry pathways for emerging school mental health professionals.”
Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith said the district is excited about the partnership and positive benefits.
“This initiative is an excellent example for our commitment to building a better tomorrow, today for all district stakeholders,” he said.