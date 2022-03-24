JONESBORO — Officials with the Clayton County school district announced March 23 that all employees will receive a one-time $2,000 bonus.
The funds are to be paid in April. To be eligible, employees must be actively working. Part time employees and substitutes must be actively working and have worked a minimum of 90 days and active within the last 30 days.
“The incentive supplement is the leadership’s way of expressing appreciation for our employees’ dedication and sacrifice in support of the school district during what has been a difficult school year,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “I join with the Board of Education members in believing that these supplements will serve as a means of retaining dedicated administrators, educators, support personnel, maintenance staff, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and others who make educating our students possible.”
BOE Chair Jessie Goree said the board is honored to support the bonus.
“Our commitment is to ensure all employees feel valued and appreciated as members of our team. This is just one gesture towards that end with more to come.”
