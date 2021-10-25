JONESBORO — The Clayton County Public Schools Class of 2021 graduation rate has dropped slightly as compared to last year.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, 76% of high school seniors in 2021 earned their diploma, down from 76.6% in 2020.

“While our overall numbers dipped slightly in 2021, our high school teachers, support personnel and administrators continue to exhibit a commitment to high expectations for our graduates,” said Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley. “It should be noted that the Class of 2021 spent its last 13 months of instruction, for their junior and senior years, in a virtual academic environment and still managed to demonstrate their ability to achieve under complex and difficult circumstances. The members of the Class of 2021 rightfully deserve our praise and our thanks for their commitment to high performance.”

Rates for nine of the district’s 12 high schools were in excess of 80%. The campus showing the highest graduation rate increase is Jonesboro High School (+5.6%), followed by North Clayton High School (+4.2%). Other schools reporting gains were Morrow High (82.4 in 2020 to 83.6 in 2021, +1.2 percentage points); Forest Park High (74.7 to 75.6, +0.9); Stilwell School of the Arts (99.3 to 100, +0.7); Charles Drew High (75.2 to 75.7, +0.5); Riverdale High (86.5 to 86.8, +0.3); Mundy’s Mill High (85.8 to 85.9, +0.1); with Elite Schools Academy reporting a 100% four-year cohort graduation rate for the eighth consecutive year.

Overall, nine of the district’s 12 high schools showed an increase or held their rate over that reported for 2020. The exceptions are Perry Career Academy (34.5%, -16.0), Lovejoy High School (82.1%, -5.1) and Mount Zion High School (87.4%, -0.5).

Over the last decade, the school system’s four-year cohort graduation rate has increased 24.5%.

“As we look ahead to the Class of 2022 and beyond, we must continue to believe that our work to embed a culture of high performance is based on increasing rigor in the classroom, strengthening our counseling/advisement and support procedures for monitoring students’ performance toward meeting graduation requirements, and encouraging students to step outside the box and participate in Advanced Placement courses, dual enrollment, and career pathway opportunities,” Beasley said. “Through a dedicated commitment to these established and innovative strategies, we will continue to strive for academic excellence.”