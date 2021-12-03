JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is hosting the 3rd Annual Clayton Nights black tie concert on Dec. 11.
Monies raised at the event will help fund scholarships and expand support to college-bound students.
The holiday affair will be held in honor of the late Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Featured musical guests and student performers include Joe Grandsen and his 16 piece big band, Keith David, Robin Lattimore and the CCPS orchestra and chorus.
Tickets can be purchased at https://ccpspac.booktix.com/seating.php.
The concert will be held at Clayton County Performing Arts Center, 2530 Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro.
For more information, visit www.ccpsfoundation.org.
